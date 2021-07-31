Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,311 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.84% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $12,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

ETH stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $598.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

ETH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.