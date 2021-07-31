Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ventas worth $12,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,737,000 after buying an additional 68,909 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 116.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3,980.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after buying an additional 564,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 114,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $59.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of -239.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

