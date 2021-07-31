Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 133,755 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,755 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of Unum Group worth $13,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,944,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,840,000 after buying an additional 1,218,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,964,000 after buying an additional 1,126,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,035,000 after buying an additional 1,043,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 642.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,571,000 after buying an additional 608,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of UNM opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.