Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 167,668 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,668 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.19% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $13,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,939,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13,766.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 304,513 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,737,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,345,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,758,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $141.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.07. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $177.55.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

