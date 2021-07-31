Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 21,141 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,141 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.42% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 651,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,219 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OFC opened at $29.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. Analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

