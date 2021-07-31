Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,333 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Credicorp worth $12,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $100.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.71. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $99.42 and a one year high of $169.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

