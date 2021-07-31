Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 37,721 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,721 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.93% of 908 Devices worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. 908 Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,177,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,146 in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

