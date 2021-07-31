Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,559 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of Helen of Troy worth $13,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 954.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,354,000 after acquiring an additional 194,881 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 289.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 170,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HELE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $223.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.