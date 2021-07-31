AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

AME opened at $139.05 on Friday. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $91.48 and a fifty-two week high of $139.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after acquiring an additional 573,990 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 67,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

