Amon Price Tops $0.0034 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $2,737.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amon has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amon Profile

Amon is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

