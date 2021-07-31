Ampleforth (AMPL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.22 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a market cap of $122.68 million and $9.22 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 198,906,571 coins and its circulating supply is 144,527,731 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

