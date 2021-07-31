Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Up 43.4% in July

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,663,200 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the June 30th total of 1,159,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,316.0 days.

AMFPF opened at $49.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Amplifon has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.21.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Amplifon had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $531.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amplifon will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMFPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

