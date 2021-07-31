Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 563 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 4,684.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $587.96 on Friday. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $311.76 and a 12-month high of $657.86. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $570.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

