Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.60% of SI-BONE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $148,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory K. Hinckley sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $37,091.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,146.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,479 shares of company stock worth $4,818,807. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIBN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

SI-BONE stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.52 million, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

