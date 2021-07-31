Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires Shares of 492,641 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 492,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.89% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

GPMT opened at $14.11 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $777.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.74%.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

