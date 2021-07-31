Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 10,175 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.12% of Helen of Troy worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,910,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $223.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

