Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 176,200 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 3,037.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of The Simply Good Foods worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,261,000 after purchasing an additional 512,865 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,323 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,021,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,507,000 after purchasing an additional 55,577 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,276,000 after acquiring an additional 107,377 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

SMPL opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.10.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMPL. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

