Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 78,347 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.06% of Lear worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.64.

NYSE:LEA opened at $174.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.37. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

