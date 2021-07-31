Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 324.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273,391 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973,391 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

HMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Investec cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:HMY opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

