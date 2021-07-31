Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.12% of Fox Factory worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the period.

FOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $161.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $166.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.72.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

