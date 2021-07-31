Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $5.19 Million Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Altice USA by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.37.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,595.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,552,734 shares of company stock worth $94,829,580. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.10. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

