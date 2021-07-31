Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $5.42 Million Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,172 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $190,908,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in PG&E by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,109,000 after buying an additional 9,312,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,428,000 after buying an additional 6,582,428 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in PG&E by 86.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,905,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,676,000 after buying an additional 5,042,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PG&E by 14.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,523,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,850,000 after buying an additional 4,188,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

PCG stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

