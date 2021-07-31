Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.13% of Xerox worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,420,000 after buying an additional 5,521,290 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth $57,905,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $49,207,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,913,000 after purchasing an additional 703,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

NYSE XRX opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

XRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.