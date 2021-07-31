Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of EastGroup Properties worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,906 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,311,000 after purchasing an additional 123,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,033,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $176.22 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $178.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.