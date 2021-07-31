Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,878 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.12% of Perrigo worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Perrigo by 31.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,007 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Perrigo by 692.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 263.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Perrigo by 148.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after acquiring an additional 515,777 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $55.52.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

