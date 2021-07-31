Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $6.59 Million Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.17% of CONMED worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CONMED by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CONMED by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CONMED by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

CNMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $137.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.21. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $69.60 and a 1 year high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,405,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,087 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

