Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,354,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,640,000 after acquiring an additional 90,672 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $91,892,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 419,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,929,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $171.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $132.39 and a 12 month high of $173.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.39.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

