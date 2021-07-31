Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.16% of National Vision worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in National Vision by 588.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of EYE opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,130. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

