Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,137 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.25% of Boise Cascade as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $32,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after buying an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.03.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.