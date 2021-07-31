Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases Shares of 118,190 OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,762,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.60% of OrthoPediatrics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,505,000 after purchasing an additional 878,916 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 397,429 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 271,528 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 396,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 203,154 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 149,301 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263 in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. Analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIDS. Truist raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

