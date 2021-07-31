Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases Shares of 480,475 Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 480,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.82. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

