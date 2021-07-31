Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 149.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,676 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.22% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $202,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPRT stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

