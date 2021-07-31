Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 95,599 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday. lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.81.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

