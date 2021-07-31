Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,508 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 381.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $131,504,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $26,510,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 35.9% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,446 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of FTCH opened at $50.12 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.