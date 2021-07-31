Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651,082 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.16% of International Game Technology worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,242,000 after buying an additional 1,890,759 shares during the period. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after buying an additional 910,707 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,924,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,591,000 after buying an additional 182,454 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,526,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after buying an additional 268,753 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IGT opened at $18.75 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

