Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 13,799 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,799 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTEX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,638,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,304,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,954,000 after buying an additional 1,125,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,479,000 after buying an additional 791,058 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,420,000 after buying an additional 461,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,126,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,657,000 after purchasing an additional 409,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 91.07 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.