Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 17,677 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,677 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.08% of Donaldson worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Donaldson by 257.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Donaldson by 137.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of DCI opened at $66.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

