Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 22,798 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,798 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Texas Pacific Land worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1,665.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 7.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 7.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, with a total value of $260,605.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 284 shares of company stock worth $453,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,492.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,512.53. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $427.69 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. Research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

