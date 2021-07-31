Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 5,552 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.17% of Grocery Outlet worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,226.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of -0.35.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

