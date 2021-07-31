Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 76,687 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,687 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bancolombia worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 192.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 22,456 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bancolombia by 19.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 17.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,447,000 after buying an additional 427,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIB opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.35. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

