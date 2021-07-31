Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 936,884 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,561,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 936,884 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.52% of New Gold worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 57.0% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 90.4% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 95.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.16.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.59.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

