Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,663 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.24% of Uniti Group worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Uniti Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,925,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after buying an additional 297,376 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,028,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,287,000 after buying an additional 597,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after buying an additional 501,604 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.90. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.