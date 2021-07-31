Analysts Anticipate Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post $1.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $2.20 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $34.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $6.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $31.72 million, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $57.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Shares of AGIO opened at $48.09 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $430,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $945,986. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.