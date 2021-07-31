Analysts Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Boyd Gaming posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,785,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $76,648,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $45,080,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5,846.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 505,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 496,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 477,839 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $20,152,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.19.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

