Analysts Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to Announce $2.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the highest is $2.18. DaVita posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $9.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.40.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $229,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,566.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $120.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.00. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.