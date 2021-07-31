Analysts Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Diana Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million.

DSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $60,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSX stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $397.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.32.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.