Analysts Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will report $220.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $226.00 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $220.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $907.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $898.00 million to $915.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $869.17 million, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $876.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $24,732,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 820,931 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fulton Financial by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 436,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 265,384 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

