Analysts Anticipate Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $681.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to announce sales of $681.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $688.20 million and the lowest is $675.00 million. Green Plains posted sales of $417.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Green Plains stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Green Plains by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Green Plains by 5,760.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,926 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,054,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,686,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

