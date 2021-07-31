Analysts Anticipate ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Post $0.90 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to announce earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.88. ITT posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 116.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. ITT has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $101.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in ITT by 36.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

