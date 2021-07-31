Analysts Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair lowered Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at $26,168,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total value of $203,957.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,535 shares of company stock worth $6,935,088 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lennox International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Lennox International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International stock opened at $329.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.58. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $259.62 and a 12 month high of $356.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

