Analysts Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair lowered Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at $26,168,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total value of $203,957.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,535 shares of company stock worth $6,935,088 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lennox International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Lennox International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International stock opened at $329.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.58. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $259.62 and a 12 month high of $356.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.